KINSTON - Mary Jackson Whittington age 76 of 910 N. Herritage Street, Kinston, N.C. died Sunday, December 1, 2019 at UNC Lenoir Health Care. A memorial service will be held Sunday, December 8, 2019 at 2:00 P.M. at Westminster United Methodist Church with the Rev. Dena White officiating. The family will receive friends at the church following the service and other times at the home of Wynn and Becky Whittington at 906 West Road, Kinston N.C. Mary was born in Spiveys Corner, NC on February 25, 1943. Mary was a homemaker for many years and also worked as a medical transcriptionist and office administrator at Kinston Surgical, Kinston OB/GYN, and Kinston Medical Specialists. She volunteered extensively at the Salvation Army and at Lenoir Memorial Hospital as a "Pink Lady." Mary was a devoted member of Westminster United Methodist Church for over 50 years volunteering countless hours and serving as a member of various committees. She was preceded in death by her husband of 48 years, William W. "Bill" Whittington; infant son, Jeff Barbee; father, Olin M. Jackson and mother, Lillian Barefoot Wilson; step-father, Vada C. Wilson; and a sister, Neta "Lee" Davis. Mary is survived by her brother, Don Wilson and wife Alice, of Winston Salem, N.C.; sons, Steve Whittington and wife Judith, of Statesville, N.C., Mike Whittington, and Wynn Whittington and wife Becky, all of Kinston, N.C.; grandchildren, Hunter Whittington and wife Emily, of Raleigh, N.C., Caitlin Whittington of Wilmington, N.C., Clay Whittington of Greenville, NC, Paul Whittington of Raleigh, N.C., Scott Whittington of Kinston, N.C., Joseph and Jason Ervin of Raleigh, N.C., and Jordan Ervin of Aberdeen, N.C.; nieces, Cari Wilson Woolard of Washington, N.C. and Jessica Davis of Sanford, N.C.; nephews, Matt Wilson and wife Victoria, of Winston Salem, N.C. and Jason Davis of Southern Pines, N.C.; and special nieces and nephews. The family is forever indebted to the Herritage Elite Family for their love and care over the last three and a half years. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the William W. and Mary J. Whittington Endowment Scholarship at Lenoir Community College C/O Jeannie Kennedy, P.O. Box 188, Kinston, N.C. 28502-0188. Online condolences may be expressed at www.edwardsfhc.com. Arrangements are by Edwards Funeral Home & Cremations.
Published in Free Press on Dec. 5, 2019