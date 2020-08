Mary Jane Grimes Burney, 86, of 5305 Stockton Court, Woodbridge, Va., formerly of Grifton, died on Aug. 3, 2020. Funeral service will be held on Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Live Oak FWB Church in Grifton. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

A viewing will be held at the church from 9-11 a.m., prior to the funeral service.

Arrangements are by Don Brown Funeral Home.





