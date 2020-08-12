1/
Mary Jane Grimes-Burney
Mary Jane Grimes-Burney, 86, of 5305 Stockton Court, Woodbridge, Va., died Friday, July 31, 2020. Funeral service will be held Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Live Oak FWB Church, 1577 Rock Road, Grifton. Burial will follow in Live Oak FWB Church Cemetery. Viewing will be held Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the church.
Due to COVID-19, check with the family to make sure you are invited. Mask and social distancing are required.
This service will be live streaming on Don Brown's Facebook page.
Arrangements are by Don Brown Funeral Home, Ayden.


Published in Free Press on Aug. 12, 2020.
