KINSTON - Mary Jane Jones, 79, of Kinston passed away Monday, August 26, 2019 at UNC Lenoir Health Care. She was preceded in death by her parents, Thelman and Mary Alphin Wiley; husband Luther Bruce Jones; sister, Doris Murphy Stroud; and brother. Horace Wiley Sr. Mary is survived by her son, Danny Jones and wife Ramona; grandson Alex Jones; three special nieces, Vickie Taylor and husband Larry, Donna Herring and husband Ricky, and Debbie Jones and husband Donald; and nephew, Horace Wiley Jr. and wife Lou Ann.Funeral services will be held at Howard-Carter Funeral Home Wednesday, August 28, 2019 at 6:00 pm with Pastor Brian Rogers officiating. Visitation will follow the service. Graveside service will be held at Pinelawn Memorial Park Thursday, August 29, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Lenoir County in care of Jo Ellen Sloan, 2183 Davis Mill Road, Deep Run, NC 28525. Online condolences may be sent to howardandcarter.com Howard-Carter Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in Free Press on Aug. 28, 2019