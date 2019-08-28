Mary Jane Wiley Jones (1940 - 2019)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary Jane Wiley Jones.
Service Information
Howard-Carter Funeral Home - Kinston
1608 W Vernon Ave.
Kinston, NC
28504
(252)-523-3177
Funeral service
Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019
6:00 PM
Howard-Carter Funeral Home - Kinston
1608 W Vernon Ave.
Kinston, NC 28504
View Map
Visitation
Following Services
Howard-Carter Funeral Home - Kinston
1608 W Vernon Ave.
Kinston, NC 28504
View Map
Graveside service
Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019
11:00 AM
Pinelawn Memorial Park
Obituary
Send Flowers

KINSTON - Mary Jane Jones, 79, of Kinston passed away Monday, August 26, 2019 at UNC Lenoir Health Care. She was preceded in death by her parents, Thelman and Mary Alphin Wiley; husband Luther Bruce Jones; sister, Doris Murphy Stroud; and brother. Horace Wiley Sr. Mary is survived by her son, Danny Jones and wife Ramona; grandson Alex Jones; three special nieces, Vickie Taylor and husband Larry, Donna Herring and husband Ricky, and Debbie Jones and husband Donald; and nephew, Horace Wiley Jr. and wife Lou Ann.Funeral services will be held at Howard-Carter Funeral Home Wednesday, August 28, 2019 at 6:00 pm with Pastor Brian Rogers officiating. Visitation will follow the service. Graveside service will be held at Pinelawn Memorial Park Thursday, August 29, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Lenoir County in care of Jo Ellen Sloan, 2183 Davis Mill Road, Deep Run, NC 28525. Online condolences may be sent to howardandcarter.com Howard-Carter Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in Free Press on Aug. 28, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Donations
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.