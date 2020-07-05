1/
Mary Lee Wooten Coward
KINSTON - Mary Lee Wooten Coward, 79, of 1460 Hamilton Blvd. Kinston, died Wednesday, July 1, 2020 at Greendale Forest Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Snow Hill.
Funeral will be held 11 a.m. Monday, July 6, 2020 at St Augustus AME Zion Church in Kinston with limited persons due to COVID-19 and social distancing and masks are required.
She is survived by her children.
Viewing will be held on Sunday, July 5, 2020 at the funeral home from 3-6 p.m.
Arrangements are by Albritton-Carraway Funeral Home.


Published in Free Press on Jul. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
5
Viewing
03:00 - 06:00 PM
Albritton-Carraway Funeral Home
JUL
6
Funeral
11:00 AM
St Augustus AME Zion Church
