Mary Lewis Joy
1930 - 2020
MORRISVILLE - Mary Lewis Joy passed away on October 18, 2020 at 90 years of age.
Mary was born on October 13, 1930 in Jacksonville, Florida, where she lived until she married Leonard Joy, to whom she was married for sixty-one years. Mary lived most of her life in Kinston, North Carolina where she and Leonard raised their three children. Mary was an active member of Westminster United Methodist Church and she loved to play bridge with her friends and with other couples. In 2014, Mary made her residence at Preston Pointe in Morrisville, NC, to be closer to her daughters.
Mary was preceded in death by her parents, Ethel and George Lewis; by her husband, Leonard M. Joy; by her brothers, George Lewis and William Lewis; and by her son, Steven Lewis Joy. She is survived by her daughters Sandi Joy Gilchrist (fiancé Terry Taylor) and Nancy Joy Nemeth (Jay), who both live in Raleigh; and by her four grandchildren, Megan Gilchrist Hopf (Collin) of Guyton, GA, Quinton Gilchrist, Claire Nemeth, and Camden Nemeth all of Raleigh, who loved to laugh, watch sports, and play games with their Nana.
A private graveside service was held at Pinelawn Memorial Park, 4488 W Vernon Avenue, in Kinston, NC.
In lieu of flowers, the family has suggested donations in Mary's honor to the American Cancer Society or to a charity of one's choice.
Arrangements by Brown-Wynne, 300 Saint Mary's Street, Raleigh.


Published in Free Press on Oct. 22, 2020.
