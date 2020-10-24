1/1
Mary Loucille Pollock
Dr. Mary Loucille Pollock passed away on October 21, 2020 at her home in Chapel Hill, NC.
Mary Lou was born in Kinston on December 24, 1941 to the late Louie E. and Kathleen S. Pollock. She received her BA and MA from UNC Chapel Hill and her PhD from NC State. Mary Lou was a dedicated special needs educator and administrator in the school system. She enjoyed spending her time with family and friends. The beach was her favorite venue.
She is survived by brothers, Louie (Fran) Pollock and George (Mary Ella) Pollock and nieces Kathy Proctor, Laurie Fisher and nephews Lance Pollock, David Pollock. Her extended family of grand-nieces and grand-nephews as well as step nieces, Natalie and Kim, they will truly miss Mary Lou and her kind spirit.
A memorial service will be held on Sunday, October 25, 2020 at 2:00 pm in the Chapel of Walker's Funeral Home, 120 W. Franklini Street, Chapel Hill. Officiating will be Rev. Kori Robbins. Due to COVID-19, masks will be required as well as practicing social distancing.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Basenji Club of America (Basenji Health Endowment, Inc.), www.basenji.org
The Pollock family is under the care of Walker's Funeral Home of Chapel Hill. www.walkersfuneralservice.com



Published in Free Press on Oct. 24, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Walker's Funeral Home
120 W Franklin St
Chapel Hill, NC 27516
(919) 942-3861
