COVE CITY - Mary Louise Dail Mitchell, 89, of Cove City passed away Monday, April 13, 2020, at CarolinaEast Medical Center. She was preceded in death by her parents, Charlie and Pearlie Elmore Dail; husband, Earl Grover Mitchell; sisters, Ethel D. Smith and Virginia D. Freeman; brothers, Charlie Dail, Herbert Dail, Willie Dail, Harry Westbrook, Paul Westbrook, Claude Westbrook, Jasper Dail, Preston Dail, Pete Dail, Robert Dail, and Grady Dail. Mary is survived by her son, Charles Elbert Mitchell and wife Linda, of Cove City; grandson, Charlie Earl Mitchell and wife Ashley; great-granddaughter, Skylar Mitchell of Jacksonville; brother, Billy Dail and many nieces and nephews. A graveside service will be held Thursday, April 16, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Cove City Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Vidant Medical Center, James & Connie Maynard Children's Hospital, 2102 Stantonsburg Road, Greenville, NC 28534. Online condolences may be sent to howardandcarter.com. Howard-Carter Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in Free Press from Apr. 14 to Apr. 15, 2020