Mary Louise (Franklin) White
1930 - 2020
Mary Louise Franklin White, 90, of 144 Franklin Ln., Pollocksville, died on Nov. 30, 2020 at her residence.
Funeral services will be held noon Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020 in the Memorial Chapel of Trinity Funeral Home. Burial will follow in the Goshen Cemetery, Pollocksville
She is survived by one daughter: Mary Ann Brown of the home; three sons, Michael Pretty of Pollocksville, Ronald Pretty of Lanham, Md., Herbert Franklin of New York; and a host of grandchildren. A public viewing will be held one hour prior to the service.
Due to COVID-19 all services are following the governor's guidelines to distance 6 ft. apart , limited seating of 50 and check with the family for admission to the service.
Arrangements are by Trinity Memorial Funeral Home, Inc.

Published in Free Press on Dec. 3, 2020.
