LA GRANGE - Mary M. Morris, 96 of 2310 Peppertree Road, died Saturday, March 23, 2019, at Greendale Forest Nursing & Rehab Center in Snow Hill. The funeral will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Mach 30, from the Robert Swinson Jr. Memorial Chapel. Burial will follow in Fairview Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4 -7 p.m. Friday at the funeral home. Arrangements are by R .Swinson Funeral Service.
Published in Free Press on Mar. 29, 2019