KINSTON - Mary Elizabeth Moore Perry, 87, passed away on Thursday, November 21, 2019. Mary was born January 10, 1932 in Duplin County to the late Elias Moore and Sarah Crews Moore. She was preceded in death by her husband, Joe W. Perry; and a daughter, Sandra P. "Sandy" Barwick. A memorial service to celebrate Mary's life will be held Sunday, November 24, 2019 at 3 p.m. at Faith Fellowship. A private family interment will take place at Fairview Cemetery. Mary is survived by two daughters, Debra P. McGowan and Mary Beth Apperson and husband, Austin; four grandchildren, Steve Potter, David Potter, Nicholas McGowan and Luke Apperson; four great-grandchildren, Noah, Carson, David and Lucas; son-in-law, Jim Barwick; and three siblings, Willie Moore, Joyce Taylor and Donna Grady. Family and friends will be received Saturday from 5-7 p.m. at the home of Jimbo and Joan Perry, 1208 Sweetbriar Circle, Kinston. Online condolences may be expressed at www.rousefh.com. Memorials may be made to Faith Fellowship, 2278 Paul's Path Road, Kinston, NC 28504. Arrangements are entrusted to Rouse Funeral Home, La Grange.
Published in Free Press on Nov. 23, 2019