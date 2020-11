Mary Margaret King, 75, of 503 N. Queen Street, Apt. 8A, Kinston, died Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020 at Kitty Askin in Goldsboro.

Service will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, from Robert Swinson, Jr. Memorial Chapel.

Burial will be held at a later time. Visitation will be held Friday, Nov. 20, 2020 from the chapel.

Arrangements are by R. Swinson Funeral Service.



Published in Free Press on Nov. 20, 2020.