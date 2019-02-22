WINTERVILLE - Mary Odell Banks Koonce Moore, 79, of 4175 Dudley Grant Drive, died Tuesday, Feb.19, 2019, at home. The funeral will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 23, at Post Oak FWB Church. Interment will follow in Bright Cemetery. She is survived by her husband, James Moore of the home. Viewing will be Friday from 3-7 p.m. at the funeral home. Arrangements are by Albritton-Carraway Funeral Home.
Published in Free Press on Feb. 22, 2019