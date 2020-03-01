Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary S. (Sutton) Hardy. View Sign Service Information Memorial service 3:00 PM At Funeral Home Interment 11:00 AM Fairview Cemetery Visitation Following Services At Funeral Home Send Flowers Obituary

Mary Catherine Sutton Hardy, 94, of Kinston, passed away February 28, 2020 at Magnolia Cottage Care. Mary was born February 27, 1926 in Lenoir County to the late Finley and Eliza Creech Sutton. Following graduation from high school and marriage, Mary attended cosmetology school in Greenville. She began her career at a beauty shop in La Grange and later opened Mary Hardy's Beauty Shop in Moss Hill, practicing there for over 40 years. She considered her many clients at the beauty shop as life-long friends. Loved by everyone who knew her, Mary enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her eight brothers and sisters. Her children were the love of her life, with chocolate being a close second. In her later years, she particularly enjoyed family gatherings that included chicken grilled by her favorite son-in-law. She adored her grandchildren and delighted in their achievements. They treasured their Nana and considered her a master head scratcher and maker of rice soup. Her kind heart, infectious smile, and sense of humor left a lasting impression and will be greatly missed.

A service of remembrance will be held Sunday, March 1, 2020 at 3 p.m. from Rouse Funeral Home with Rev. Robert Flynn officiating. Interment will be Monday, March 2, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Fairview Cemetery.

Mary is survived by two children, Hugh Dan Hardy, Jr and wife Shannon of Raleigh, Mary Ann Hardy Everett and husband, Lynn of Kinston; four grandchildren, Tyler Everett and wife, Ashleigh, Morgan Everett and fiancée, Michael Merrow, Addison Hardy, and Savannah Hardy; sister, JoAnn Outlaw of Seven Springs; sister-in-law, Evelyn Sutton of LaGrange; along with a number of nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, Mary was preceded in death by her former husband, Hugh Dan Hardy; three sisters, Martha Hardy, Huldah McLawhorn, and Betty Rose Herring; four brothers, Albert Sutton, Johnnie Sutton, Parrott Sutton, and Kay Sutton.

The family will receive friends Sunday following the remembrance service at Rouse Funeral Home and at other times will be at the home of Lynn and Mary Ann Everett. Online condolences may be expressed at



The family would like to thank the management and staff of Magnolia Cottage for their exceptional care and support. Memorials may be made to Children's Home Society of NC, PO Box 14608, Greensboro, NC 27415. Arrangements are with Rouse Funeral Home, LaGrange. Published in Free Press on Mar. 1, 2020

