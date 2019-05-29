HOOKERTON – Mary Scarborough, 88, passed away peacefully at her home early Saturday morning, May 25, 2019. A Celebration of Life will be held at Gordon Street Christian Church, 118 East Gordon St., Kinston, NC on Sunday, June 2, at 4 p.m. with the Rev. Doug Stokes officiating. Following the service the family will receive friends at a reception in the church Fellowship Hall. Mary Ann was born in 1930 to Frank and Lois Barlow in Catawba County. She graduated from Hickory High School and then Woman's College (now UNCG). She majored in Home Economics. After graduation she taught in the Williamsburg, Virginia school system for a year. In 1953 she married Benjamin Franklin Scarborough, Jr. and moved to Kinston and became a farmer's wife. Shortly after marriage she was asked to teach at Wheat Swamp School in LaGrange. After a year of teaching she then spent the next 12 years raising four children and helping Franklin on the farm. When the children were older she decided it was time to attended ECU and renew her teaching certificate and to teach elementary school. For the next 25 years she taught 4th grade at Teacher's Memorial and Bynum Elementary School. In 1991 she retired from the LCPS. She was asked to serve as a Trustee at Lenoir Community College and did so for many years. Mary Ann loved to read mystery books, and could sew anything. In retirement she bought a new sewing machine and Serger. She joined a quilting group at LCC and made numerous quilts. She enjoyed sewing for her grandchildren making beautiful dresses or whatever they needed made. She was a member of the Moseley-Bright Chapter DAR. She loved to eat every Friday at King's Restaurant with friends Shirley Elliott and Sara Bendle. She also loved eating breakfast at Lovick's every Saturday morning with her family. She was a devoted and active member of Gordon Street Christian Church. She served on and chaired numerous committees at church and was an Elder. She was preceded in death by her parents, Frank and Lois Barlow; husband of 48 years, Benjamin Franklin Scarborough, Jr.; sisters, Joel Jones and Lois Rowe; and sister-in-law, Mary Llewellyn. She is survived by her children, Benjamin Franklin Scarborough, III (Wanda) of Kinston, Thomas Paul Scarborough (Kim) of Kinston, Pamela S. Gerding (Dwight) of Hookerton, and Ann S. McClung (Bill) of Greenville; grandchildren, Mandy S. Nobles (Trey) of Apex, Matthew T. Scarborough (fiancé Perla) of Oklahoma City, Hannah R. Gerding of Greenville and Ashley M. Scarborough of Kinston. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Gordon Street Christian Church or the . Online condolences may be expressed at www.edwardsfhc.com Arrangements are by Edwards Funeral Home & Cremations. Published in Free Press on May 29, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary