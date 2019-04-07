Mary Sue Sutton

Mary Sue Sutton, 79 of 5871 Church Rd. died Wednesday April 3, 2019, at Lenoir Assisted Living in Pink Hill. Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Monday April 8, at St. Luke FWB Church in LaGrange. Interment will follow in Sutton Family Cemetery. Viewing 3-7 p.m. Sunday April 7, family visitation 6-7 p.m. at Mills Funeral Home,Inc. The family is receiving relatives and friends at 5856 Church Rd. LaGrange. Mills Funeral Home,Inc. in charge of arrangements.
