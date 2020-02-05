KINSTON - Mrs. Mary Vandiford Smith, 94, passed away at her home on Friday, January 31, 2020. A graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, February 7th at Evergreen Memorial Estates Mausoleum Chapel. Burial will follow in the cemetery. Mrs. Smith, was born in Pitt County NC, but resided most of her life in Lenoir County, living in the Grainger Station Community for the last 60 years. She was a long time employee of E.I. DuPont and retired after 35 years of service. After retiring from DuPont, she worked for several years at Walmart in Kinston. She enjoyed spending time in her yard and loved to dance. Mrs. Smith was preceded in death by her husband, Herman E. Smith; a daughter, Mary Eugenia Clayton; grandchild, Jeffrey Bryant Clayton; great-grandchild, Christopher Matthew Carlson; her twin sister, Martha Langley; four brothers; six sisters and a very dear friend, Fred Davis. Mary is survived by her daughter, Beadie Dianne Beasley and friend, Keith Allison; her son, Herman Edward Smith Jr. and wife, Suzanne; son-in-law Bruce Clayton; her grandchildren, Brandon, Stacie, Rachel and Bre; and great-grandchildren, Michael, Zachary, Matthew, Jackson, Rylee and Anna. A visitation will be held on Thursday evening from 6-8 p.m. at Farmer Funeral Service-Ayden, NC. Online condolences at www.wilkersonfuneralhome.com Arrangements are by Wilkerson Funeral Home & Crematory.
Published in Free Press on Feb. 5, 2020