Matthew David Tyndall age 26 a resident of Broadway, NC died Wednesday, August 7, 2019. Funeral services will be held at 7:00 pm Monday, August 12, 2019 at the Christian Chapel Church located at 1213 Jonestown Road, Pink Hill, NC. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 5:30 to 7:00 pm at the church. Burial will be at 11:00 am Tuesday, August 13, 2019 at Oak Ridge Memorial Park in Pink Hill, NC. Matt was born March 12, 1993 in Wayne County, the son of David Ward Tyndall and Jane Hardin O'Neal. He was always keen on anything that would land him outdoors. He loved hunting and anything with a motor. Fishing also topped the list, especially if it was with his son, Noah. He had a warm spirit and a quick wit, honed sharp by a family filled with lightning wits and comebacks. He loved Noah with the depth of oceans, and so brightly even the sun would know it had been bested. He was a social butterfly and could make friends quickly, with no regard to class, creed or color. He was fun and he was funny, thoughtful and loyal. He will be greatly missed. Matt is survived by his father: David Ward Tyndall of Broadway, NC; his mother: Jane Hardin O'Neal and stepfather: Allen O'Neal of Washington, NC; his son: Noah David Tyndall of Sanford, NC; two brothers: Joshua Paul of Washington, NC; Adam Tyndall of Sanford, NC; paternal grandparents: Dempsey and Lannie Tyndall of Pink Hill, NC; maternal grandparents: Geneive and Elbert Lilley of Washington, NC and several aunts, uncles and cousins. He was preceded in death by his grandfather Bruce Hardin.

