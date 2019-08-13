GRIFTON - Matilda Jane Rawls Stroud, 85, of Grifton passed away on Sunday, August 11, 2019, at UNC Lenoir Health Care. She was preceded in death by her parents, Lewis and Nora Ives Rawls and brother, Lewis Ives Rawls. Matilda is survived by her daughters, Cornelia Walters and husband Tommy, of Kinston and Theresa Morgan of St. Augustine, FL; son, Lewis Stound of Hendersonville, TN; grandchildren, Nora Morgan, Kristina Morgan, Johnathan Stroud, Zachariah Stroud, Taylor Walters, Emily Stroud and Caleb Stroud; four great-grandchildren; and special friends, Betty Puckett and Kaye Brooks. A private graveside service will be held at a later date. On line condolences may be sent to garnerfuneralhome.com Garner Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in Free Press on Aug. 13, 2019