Matthew Thaggard, 64, of LaGrange, died on Tuesday, July 21, 2020, at Kitty Askins Hospice Center in Goldsboro.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020, at 3 p.m. at S. Connor Memorial Funeral Home Chapel. There will be a walk-in viewing on Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the funeral home chapel. Please use your masks, practice social distancing, and enter and exit the side chapel door.

Arrangements are by S. Connor Memorial Funeral Home, Snow Hill.



