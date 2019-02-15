TRENTON - Maude Marie Griffin, 84, passed away on Wednesday, February 13, 2019, at CarolinaEast Medical Center in New Bern. She is survived by her son, Perry A. Rogan; daughters, Sue Cottle and Dottie Whaley; sister, Nancy Cox; grandchildren, Crystal Swanson and Scotty Whaley and two great-grandchildren, Allie and Brett. Visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, February 16, 2019, at Tuckahoe Christian Church, Hwy 41, Trenton. Funeral services will be at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, February 16, 2019 at Tuckahoe Christian Church with burial following at the Howard Cemetery on Weyerhaeuser Road. Online condolences may be sent to www.pinkhillfuneralhome.com. Arrangements are by Pink Hill Funeral Home.
Published in Free Press on Feb. 15, 2019