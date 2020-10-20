GRIFTON – Mr. Maurice Allen Tripp, Sr., 78, passed away Friday, October 16, 2020, at his home surrounded by his wife and loved ones.
He was born in Lenoir Co. on October 26, 1941, to Roy Benjamin Tripp and Evelyn Earl Phillips Tripp. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by siblings, Phillip Tripp, Jerry Tripp, Dean Tripp, and Lou Ellen Felton.
Maurice is survived by his devoted wife of 36 years, Alice Tripp; three sons, Allen Tripp, Jr. and wife, Roxanne of Ayden; Bobby Tripp and wife, Jean of Ayden; Kevin Tripp of Raleigh; daughter Stacie Tripp Brown and husband, Jonathan of Kinston; four stepchildren, Patricia Buck of Grifton; Diana Godwin Hales and husband, Brad of Clinton; Donnie Civils and wife, Lynda of Winterville, and Debbie Wise and husband, David (DJ) of Kinston; 16 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren; and a special nephew, Phil Tripp of Grifton.
Maurice worked in the Maintenance Department for the NC Department of Corrections and retired after 20+ years of service. He was also the former owner of an HVAC business in Kinston. He was actively attending Calvary Baptist Church in Kinston and loved his church. Maurice, an honorary member of the Nelson Landing Fishing Club, was an avid fisherman and enjoyed having dinner on the river on Tuesday nights. He had a passion for woodworking and piddling in his shop. His true joy came from spending time with his wife and family, especially his grandchildren.
Funeral Service will be held on Sunday at 2:00pm at Farmer Funeral Service-Ayden. The family will receive friends following the service.
A Private Committal Service will be held on Monday.
You may send online condolences to www.wilkersonfuneralhome.com.