Service Information ROUSE FUNERAL HOME 108 N. Caswell St. La Grange , NC 28551-1725 (252)-566-3116 Service 2:00 PM ROUSE FUNERAL HOME 108 N. Caswell St. La Grange , NC 28551-1725

LA GRANGE - Mavis Adams Shivar, 92, passed away Monday, October 21, 20 19. Mavis was born March 22, 1927 to the late John Lewis Adams and Annie Kornegay Adams. She was wife of the late Sam Whaley Shivar and was preceded in death by a great-granddaughter, Kayla Shivar. Life for Mavis revolved around her family and their well-being. She was the ultimate cheerleader and was quick to defend her family. Faithful and loyal, Mavis was the rock and foundation of her family. Sherwood and the grandchildren always knew that she loved them with all her heart and she truly was a blessing to them. They have many fond memories of sitting around her table enjoying her famous fried chicken, red velvet cake or pecan pie. In their eyes no one fixed it any better. Her happiest moments were when all were gathered together at her house. Mavis was guided by her strong faith. With her Lord by her side, Mavis never showed fear as she dealt with the challenges of life. Meticulous describes Mavis up and down. From her yard to her appearance, Mavis always wanted everything to be just right. She was quick to spot a fallen pine cone or turkey feather in the yard. She wouldn't rest until everything was back just like she wanted. Mavis retired from the United States Postal Service where she served as Postmaster in Seven Springs. She was a longtime member of Daly's Chapel Free Will Baptist Church. A service to remember and celebrate the life of Mavis will be held Thursday, October 24, 2019 at 2 p.m. at Rouse Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Daly's Chapel Free Will Baptist Church Cemetery. Mavis is survived by her son, Sherwood Shivar and wife Sue; two grandchildren, Dusty Shivar and wife Debbie, Logan Shivar and special friend Charlotte; great-grandson, Dylan Shivar; and her caretakers, Betty Chase, Renee Chase and Jessica Chase Houston. Mavis was also preceded in death by five siblings, Mamie Potter, Beatrice Rouse, Viola Barwick, James Leonard "Bud" Adams, and Preston Adams. Memorials may be made to Dementia Alliance, 9131 Anson Way, Suite 206, Raleigh, NC 27615. Online condolences may be expressed at



