Mavis C. Pope

Mavis C. Pope Obituary
KINSTON - Mavis C. Pope, 82, of Kinston died Sunday, March 22, 2020, at Harmony Hall in Kinston, NC. A service for the family will be at the graveside at Westview Cemetery in Kinston, NC. The Reverend Dena White, of Westminster United Methodist Church will officiate. She was retired from Lenox China and a homemaker. She never officially retired from her favorite job, loving on and caring for her grandchildren. Mavis was preceded in death by her husband, Thurman Andrew Pope; parents, Nellie G. and Alpheus L. Cockrell; and a brother, Donald Cockrell of Lumberton. She is survived by her two sons, Timmy A. Pope and wife Beth, of Williamston, and D. Mark Pope and wife Jimi, of Kinston; grandchildren, Steven and Michael Pope (Williamston), Cameron and Mackenzie Pope (Kinston); and great-grandchildren, Payson and Camden (Williamston). Arrangements are by Edwards Funeral Home & Cremations. Online condolences may be expressed at www.edwardsfhc.com.
Published in Free Press on Mar. 25, 2020
