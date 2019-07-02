TRENTON – Mavis Leah Carmack Jarman, died at UNC Lenoir Health Care in Kinston on June 29, 2019. A graveside service is planned for 10:00AM on Wednesday July 3rd at the Jarman Family Cemetery near Rhodestown Road off Richlands Hwy with the Rev. George Tumlin officiating. Mavis is survived by her husband of 72 years, John Marshburn Jarman of Trenton; one daughter, Janice Elaine Smith (Bobby); two sons, John Michael Jarman (Barbara) of Ash Flat, AR and Donald Phillip Jarman (Sandy) of McDonald, GA; six grandchildren, Adam Jarman of Arkansas, Michelle Nixon and Phillip Jarman (Vanesse) of Georgia, Lynn Howard (Elgin), Jennifer Mears (Rusty) and Vinni, all of Kinston; seven great-grandchildren; two sisters, Sarah Rhodes of Richlands, Marjorie Harris of Grifton; and one brother, James Everett Carmack of Charolotte. Visitation will be at the home anytime and after the graveside service. Electronic condolences may be left for the family at www.jonesfh.org
Published in Free Press on July 2, 2019