Maxine Harker
1929 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Maxine's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Grifton, NC - Mrs. Maxine Carey Harker, slipped away peacefully, after shining brightly for 91 years, on June 3, 2020, at Vidant Medical Center in Greenville.
A memorial service to celebrate this incredible woman's life will be held at The Grifton Depot once the Covid-19 allows.
Maxine will be remembered fondly and missed sorely for generations to come. She was born in a farmhouse between Marsing and Homedale, Idaho on January 24, 1929, to Martha Lydia and Eugene Vanderhoff. She has two younger siblings, Nadine and Arny Skov. Maxine was an honor student and served on the Student Council for Franklin High from which she graduated in 1946. Maxine was a gypsy at heart, loving to travel. While en route to visit family in Washington, she met a handsome, polite, soft spoken southern sailor on the bus, as he traveled to Seattle to get aboard his ship and head to Korea. That bus ride became the first of their 60 + years of love and adventures.
They made Grifton, NC their home, raising five children. Maxine was extremely active in her community- cofounding the Grifton Shad Festival, The Grifton Arts Council and The Grifton Museum. Maxine was a well renowned writer. She was published in numerous National, State and local publications. For several years she wrote a column for The Grifton Times titled Sketchbook. She taught Creative Writing and Writing for Publication at PCC, Craven CC and independently for more than 40 years.
Maxine was predeceased by her eldest daughter, Wendy Natkong; and her granddaughter, Jessica Harker. She is survived by her handsome, polite, soft spoken southern husband, Berkley Gray Harker; and their children, Randy (Leslie), Gray (Mo), Brian (Bobbi Lynn), Shelley (Ronnie); her grandchildren, Gary, Shannon, Lauren, Zack, Samantha, Marshall, Levi, Billy-Gray and Great grands, Ethan, Mary Jane, Harker, Luke, Lily, Hudson and the entire Har-Mar-Har clan and siblings, Arny (Kathy) and Nadine.
Maxine was cremated at her request by Farmer Funeral Service in Ayden, NC. She did it her way.
In lieu of flowers, she'd love donations to go to The Grifton Library.
Arrangements by Farmer Funeral Service in Ayden.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Free Press on Jun. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Farmer Funeral Service Inc
109 2Nd St
Ayden, NC 28513
(252) 746-3510
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved