Kinston - Melissa King Byrd, 49, of Kinston, passed away on Sunday, November 1, 2020, at Vidant Medical Center in Greenville.
Melissa is survived by her husband, Chris Byrd; son, Dean Daughety; daughter, Amber Shivers; step-daughters, Christy Thompson and Ashley Dawn George; parents, Dennis and Carol King; brother, Dennis Edward King; grandmother, Eva Grace Grady; grandchildren, Jax, Thomas, Hailey, Abigal and Brayden; special cousins, nieces and friends.
A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, November 4, 2020, at the Holland Family Cemetery, Green Haynes Road, Kinston. Online condolences may be sent to www.pinkhillvfuneralhome.com.