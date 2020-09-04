1/
Melvin Anderson Sr.
Melvin Anderson Sr., 66, of 702 E. Shine Street, Kinston, died Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020 at Vidant Medical Center, Greenville.
Funeral services will be held 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020 in the Memorial Chapel of Trinity Funeral Home.
He is survived by one son, Melvin Anderson Jr. of Washington, D.C.; four brothers, Charles Anderson of Washington, D.C., Wendell Anderson, James L. Sutton and Walter J. Sutton, all of Kinston; six sisters, Clementine Carraway, Denise Anderson, Ivey Anderson, Rosetta Phillips, Lillie Sutton and Shela Roberts all of Kinston; and eight granchildren.
Public viewing will be held from 5-7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 4, 2020 at the funeral home.
This service is invitation only. Check with the family to make sure you're invited. Masks and social distancing are required.
Arrangements are by Trinity Memorial Funeral Home, Inc. of Kinston.

Published in Free Press on Sep. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
