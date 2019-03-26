KINSTON – Melvin Padgett, 87, went home to be with his Lord on Sunday, March 24, 2019. The funeral service will be held Wednesday at 7 pm at Bethel Free Will Baptist Church. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 5:30 to 7 pm. A graveside service will be conducted Thursday at 12 noon at Pinelawn Memorial Park. Mr. Padgett, a native of Duplin County, served his country as a Military Policeman in the United States Army during the Korean War. For 37 years he was employed as an insurance agent in Lenoir County. He was a member of Bethel Free Will Baptist Church for over 55 years, where he served in several capacities including head usher. He was committed to his church and family. He was preceded in death by his parents, Jesse and Adell Padgett; siblings, James and Tom Padgett, and Ruth Holmes; and granddaughter, Martha Marie Padgett. He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Clara Kornegay Padgett; children, Dexter Padgett and wife, Jean, of LaGrange, Randy Padgett and wife, Anita, of Lakeland, FL, Kendall Padgett and wife, Melissa, of Kinston, and Amy Threadgill and husband, Kevin, of Aberdeen, MS; nine grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; sister-in-law, Pat Padgett, of Mt. Olive; and a special nephew, David Padgett and wife, Betty, of Beulaville. Flowers are welcome or memorial contributions may be made to Bethel Free Will Baptist Church, 1936 Banks School Rd, Kinston, NC 28504. Online condolences may be expressed at www.edwardsfhc.com. Arrangements by Edwards Funeral Home & Cremations. Published in Free Press on Mar. 26, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary