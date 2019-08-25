Melvin "Joe Lewis" Walker, Sr., 81, died Wednesday, August 21, 2019 in route to Wayne UNC Health Care Center in Goldsboro, NC
Funeral will be 11 a.m. Tuesday, August 27, 2019 at Mount Pleasant Missionary Baptist Church, 4460 US 13 North, Goldsboro, North Carolina 27534
Burial will be in Wayne Memorial Park Cemetery-South, 2925 US 117 South, Dudley, North Carolina 28333.
Visitation will be held on Monday, August 26, 2019 from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Mount Pleasant Missionary Baptist Church, 4460 US 13 North, Goldsboro, North Carolina 27534.
On Tuesday, August 27, 2019, the family members and friends will assemble at the resident of Mrs. Dorothy Walker, 104 Beverly Drive, Goldsboro, North Carolina 27534 at 9:45 a.m. in preparation for the funeral procession.
Arrangements by: Britt Funeral Home and Cremation Service of La Grange, North Carolina.
Published in Free Press on Aug. 25, 2019