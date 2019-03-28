KINSTON - Melvis Jean Williams, 83, of 3300 Hodges Road, died Saturday, March 23, 2019, at Harmony Hall Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. The funeral will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, March 30, at Trinity Memorial Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow in the Westview Cemetery. Visitation will be Friday from 6-8 p.m. at the funeral home. Arrangements are by the Trinity Memorial Funeral Home, Inc.
Published in Free Press on Mar. 28, 2019