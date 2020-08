Meta Barr Jernigan of La Grange, died Sunday, Aug. 2, 2020.

A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020, at Fairview Cemetery in La Grange. The family will receive friends from 9:30-10:30 a.m. at Rouse Funeral Home before the service.

She is survived by her two sons, Franklin "Frankie" Delano Sutton and Joseph "Joey" Friendly Sutton; five grandchildren and one great-granddaughter.

Arrangements are by Rouse Funeral Home, La Grange.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store