1/1
Michael Bouzigard
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Michael's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dr. Ray and Yvonne Bouzigard of Kinston are saddened to announce the death of their son, Michael Bouzigard, Society of Jesus (SJ), on December 1st in San Antonio, TX.
Father Bouzigard, age 56, suffered suddenly from a thoracic aorta aneurysm. He enjoyed cycling along the River Reach; fishing whenever he had a chance; watching (mostly foreign) films; and relaxing with good books. He will be laid to rest among his fellow Jesuits and the beautiful live oaks in Grand Coteau, LA.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Free Press on Dec. 6, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved