Dr. Ray and Yvonne Bouzigard of Kinston are saddened to announce the death of their son, Michael Bouzigard, Society of Jesus (SJ), on December 1st in San Antonio, TX.

Father Bouzigard, age 56, suffered suddenly from a thoracic aorta aneurysm. He enjoyed cycling along the River Reach; fishing whenever he had a chance; watching (mostly foreign) films; and relaxing with good books. He will be laid to rest among his fellow Jesuits and the beautiful live oaks in Grand Coteau, LA.







To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store