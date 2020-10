Michael Brent Register of Seven Springs, died Sept. 27, 2020.

Visitation will be held on Friday, Oct. 2, 2020 from 2 – 5 p.m at Rouse Funeral Home, La Grange. Service will be held on Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020 at 1 p.m. in the Rouse Funeral Home Chapel.

He is survived by his parents, Paul and Judy Stancil.

Arrangements are by Rouse Funeral Home, La Grange.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store