Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Michael Durwood Murrell. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Michael Durwood Murrell was a man of great accomplishments and many gifts-a father, grandfather, mentor, humanitarian, church worker and businessman. Yet he was also a man of great humility who was able to mentor students and enjoy friendship with everyone from neighbors to some of his generation's most influential people. He transitioned Tuesday, April 28, 2020, at Emory Dekalb Medical Hospital. The oldest of three children, Michael was born on August 1, 1954, in Kinston, North Carolina to Robert Lee Murrell and Etta Bruinton Murrell. He was reared in Trenton, North Carolina and received his early childhood education in Jones County Public School System. He was a graduate of Jones Senior High School Class of 1972. After graduating from Jones Senior High School, Mike, as he was so fondly called, attended Winston-Salem State University, and earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Sociology in 1976.

During his tenure at WSSU, he was a proud member of the marching band, Student Government Association, Ram Yearbook Staff and was Editor-in- Chief. As an undergraduate, he joined the Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc. through the MU Epsilon Chapter in 1973. He truly exemplified the cardinal principles of Manhood, Scholarship, Perseverance and Uplift. While in school, he met Rita Hope Winchester and they were united in marriage. As proud and committed Ram, he was a lifetime member of the Winston-Salem State University Alumni Association and never missed the opportunity to attend homecoming, and other school events. Later he attended North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University where he received his master's degree in educational media and Communications. His choices in higher education would prove to be trailblazing decision that would lead and encourage multiple generations to come.

He started his career as a loader at Overnite Transportation. Being the hard worker that we all know, he began working at Craven Community College at the same time. Overnite eventually offered him a manager trainee position, becoming the company's first African American Terminal Manager. He worked at several locations and returned to North Carolina in 1989, as a training consultant with North Carolina Department of Transportation.

He was presented an opportunity with Volume Service as Vice President of Operations and was responsible for stadium operations for the Washington Redskins, New York Yankees, and Carolina Panthers. This opportunity inspired him to become an entrepreneur like his grandfather. He started Carolina Concessions with a single trailer selling "Eastern NC Style Chopped Barbeque Sandwiches." This was way before "food trucks" were cool. This venture opened doors for partnerships with colleges and universities in North Carolina, South Carolina, and Virginia. He expanded his menu to include the best Italian Sausages and Philly Cheesesteaks.

Michael's tenacity, strong work ethic, and willingness to invest led him to new adventures in restaurants. His first location was the Tea Room in Anderson, South Carolina. Later he moved to Atlanta, Georgia which was an awesome move for him. There he established Murrell's Cafe and Scholars which was known for the "Best Soul Food and Sweet Tea" in Atlanta. He was also the proud owner of Murrell's Old Plant Diner in Trenton, North Carolina which is family operated . Through his businesses, Michael was able to sow seed into the life of many people, especially young people by providing jobs, mentorships, and opportunities that made an impact on their lives.

Michael accepted Christ at an early age at St. Matilda Free Baptist Church and participated in various ministries. He was a member of First Calvary Baptist in Durham, North Carolina and Greater Piney Grove Baptist Church in Atlanta, Georgia. There he used his time, talents and treasures to glorify God within the church and community.

He had a special love for Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc. He was a graduate member of Eta Omega Chapter, Atlanta, GA and Kappa Alpha Alpha Chapter, Decatur GA. His outstanding service to the fraternity earned him numerous awards and was named Omega Man of the Year. He was the first in the family to become an Omega Man. He was a member of the ESPN Celebration Bowl Executive Committee where he continued his efforts in recruiting students, retaining black intellect and athletes. He had a passion to financially support historically black colleges and universities.

Michael was known for his deep love of family and he was caring, concerned, and always incredibly supportive in every way. His vision allowed family members to work together in various roles that enhanced their abilities to become leaders. It was his belief that everyone should be given an opportunity to pursue their goals and or dreams.

Michael was preceded in death by his father Robert Murrell, Grandparents Matthew and Ida Kinsey Murrell, Garland and Lila Ann Bruinton. He leaves precious memories to his family whom he loved: Mother Etta Bruinton Murrell of Trenton, NC; daughters, Jessica Hope Murrell Berryman (Richard ); Destinee Eleece Martin, both of Durham, NC; sister Teresa Murrell Huddleston (Henry) of Katy, TX; brother Robert Lee Murrell Jr. (Denetris) of Ellenwood, GA; three grandchildren that he ADORED, Kennedy Hope Berryman, Langston Olivia Berryman and Richard Crompton Berryman, IV; his "favorite" niece and nephew, Amber Elaine Murrell and Henry Clarence Huddleston, IV; aunt Joyce Bruinton Flowers ( Bobby ); uncles, Garland Sylvester Bruinton III ( Shirley ), Alton Bruinton (Sonzian), Wright Bruinton, Victor Bruinton and Wilson Murrell; special friend Pamela Washington; special cousins Curtis Waters, Willie Brown; and a host of other cousins and friends. Michael's love for family was like sisters and brothers, rather than, aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins.



Michael Durwood Murrell was a man of great accomplishments and many gifts-a father, grandfather, mentor, humanitarian, church worker and businessman. Yet he was also a man of great humility who was able to mentor students and enjoy friendship with everyone from neighbors to some of his generation's most influential people. He transitioned Tuesday, April 28, 2020, at Emory Dekalb Medical Hospital. The oldest of three children, Michael was born on August 1, 1954, in Kinston, North Carolina to Robert Lee Murrell and Etta Bruinton Murrell. He was reared in Trenton, North Carolina and received his early childhood education in Jones County Public School System. He was a graduate of Jones Senior High School Class of 1972. After graduating from Jones Senior High School, Mike, as he was so fondly called, attended Winston-Salem State University, and earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Sociology in 1976.During his tenure at WSSU, he was a proud member of the marching band, Student Government Association, Ram Yearbook Staff and was Editor-in- Chief. As an undergraduate, he joined the Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc. through the MU Epsilon Chapter in 1973. He truly exemplified the cardinal principles of Manhood, Scholarship, Perseverance and Uplift. While in school, he met Rita Hope Winchester and they were united in marriage. As proud and committed Ram, he was a lifetime member of the Winston-Salem State University Alumni Association and never missed the opportunity to attend homecoming, and other school events. Later he attended North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University where he received his master's degree in educational media and Communications. His choices in higher education would prove to be trailblazing decision that would lead and encourage multiple generations to come.He started his career as a loader at Overnite Transportation. Being the hard worker that we all know, he began working at Craven Community College at the same time. Overnite eventually offered him a manager trainee position, becoming the company's first African American Terminal Manager. He worked at several locations and returned to North Carolina in 1989, as a training consultant with North Carolina Department of Transportation.He was presented an opportunity with Volume Service as Vice President of Operations and was responsible for stadium operations for the Washington Redskins, New York Yankees, and Carolina Panthers. This opportunity inspired him to become an entrepreneur like his grandfather. He started Carolina Concessions with a single trailer selling "Eastern NC Style Chopped Barbeque Sandwiches." This was way before "food trucks" were cool. This venture opened doors for partnerships with colleges and universities in North Carolina, South Carolina, and Virginia. He expanded his menu to include the best Italian Sausages and Philly Cheesesteaks.Michael's tenacity, strong work ethic, and willingness to invest led him to new adventures in restaurants. His first location was the Tea Room in Anderson, South Carolina. Later he moved to Atlanta, Georgia which was an awesome move for him. There he established Murrell's Cafe and Scholars which was known for the "Best Soul Food and Sweet Tea" in Atlanta. He was also the proud owner of Murrell's Old Plant Diner in Trenton, North Carolina which is family operated . Through his businesses, Michael was able to sow seed into the life of many people, especially young people by providing jobs, mentorships, and opportunities that made an impact on their lives.Michael accepted Christ at an early age at St. Matilda Free Baptist Church and participated in various ministries. He was a member of First Calvary Baptist in Durham, North Carolina and Greater Piney Grove Baptist Church in Atlanta, Georgia. There he used his time, talents and treasures to glorify God within the church and community.He had a special love for Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc. He was a graduate member of Eta Omega Chapter, Atlanta, GA and Kappa Alpha Alpha Chapter, Decatur GA. His outstanding service to the fraternity earned him numerous awards and was named Omega Man of the Year. He was the first in the family to become an Omega Man. He was a member of the ESPN Celebration Bowl Executive Committee where he continued his efforts in recruiting students, retaining black intellect and athletes. He had a passion to financially support historically black colleges and universities.Michael was known for his deep love of family and he was caring, concerned, and always incredibly supportive in every way. His vision allowed family members to work together in various roles that enhanced their abilities to become leaders. It was his belief that everyone should be given an opportunity to pursue their goals and or dreams.Michael was preceded in death by his father Robert Murrell, Grandparents Matthew and Ida Kinsey Murrell, Garland and Lila Ann Bruinton. He leaves precious memories to his family whom he loved: Mother Etta Bruinton Murrell of Trenton, NC; daughters, Jessica Hope Murrell Berryman (Richard ); Destinee Eleece Martin, both of Durham, NC; sister Teresa Murrell Huddleston (Henry) of Katy, TX; brother Robert Lee Murrell Jr. (Denetris) of Ellenwood, GA; three grandchildren that he ADORED, Kennedy Hope Berryman, Langston Olivia Berryman and Richard Crompton Berryman, IV; his "favorite" niece and nephew, Amber Elaine Murrell and Henry Clarence Huddleston, IV; aunt Joyce Bruinton Flowers ( Bobby ); uncles, Garland Sylvester Bruinton III ( Shirley ), Alton Bruinton (Sonzian), Wright Bruinton, Victor Bruinton and Wilson Murrell; special friend Pamela Washington; special cousins Curtis Waters, Willie Brown; and a host of other cousins and friends. Michael's love for family was like sisters and brothers, rather than, aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins. Published in Free Press on May 8, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Free Press Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close