KINSTON - Michael Gerrod Dove, 46, of 1311 McAdoo Street, died Wednesday, April 3, 2019 at Vidant Medical Center in Greenville. The funeral will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, April 10, at United Gospel Outreach Center. Burial will follow in Oak Hill Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. Tuesday in the Robert Swinson, Jr. Memorial Chapel. Arrangements are by R. Swinson Funeral Service.
Swinson Funeral Service
208 E. BLOUNT STREET
Kinston, NC 28501-4942
(252) 527-3779
Published in Free Press on Apr. 9, 2019