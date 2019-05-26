Michael Jan Lancaster
LA GRANGE- Michael Jan Lancaster, 60, passed away on Thursday, May 23, 2019.
A service to celebrate Jan's life will be held Tuesday, May 28, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Rouse Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Fairview Cemetery.
Family and friends will be received Tuesday from 10-11 a.m. at Rouse Funeral Home. Online condolences may be expressed at www.rousefh.com. Memorials in Jan's memory may be made to Cures for the Colors, 203 Cox Boulevard, Goldsboro, NC 27534. Arrangements are entrusted to Rouse Funeral Home, La Grange.
Published in Free Press on May 26, 2019