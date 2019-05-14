Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Michael Joseph Tilghman. View Sign Service Information Garner Funeral Home - Kinston 209 West Peyton Ave Kinston , NC 28501 (252)-523-2124 Visitation 12:00 PM - 1:00 PM Garner Funeral Home - Kinston 209 West Peyton Ave Kinston , NC 28501 View Map Funeral service 1:00 PM Garner Funeral Home - Kinston 209 West Peyton Ave Kinston , NC 28501 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

GRIFTON - Michael "Mike" Joseph Tilghman, 62, of Grifton passed away suddenly Saturday, May 11, 2019. Mike was born in Kinston, NC on July 11, 1956 to parents, John David Tilghman, Sr. and Jean Harris Lewis. He was raised and lived all his life in Hugo community of Lenoir county.

Preceded in death by both parents and his sister, Hazel Marie Tilghman Whitfield.

Survived by the love of his life, wife, Frances Humphrey Tilghman of the home; daughter, Laura Leigh Tilghman; son, Michael " Mikey" Edmund Tilghman (April Martin Tilghman) of Loganville, GA; grandchildren, Sebastian Brian Tilghman, Leland Carter Tilghman, Emmett Grey Tilghman, who were the apples of his eye. His baby girl, "Cloe" who he loved dearly and loved riding golf cart. Sisters, Juanita Moore (Vernon Moore), Gwyne Jarman (Danny Jarman), brothers, John David Tilghman, Jr. (Susie Tilghman), Ronnie Tilghman (Pandora Tilghman).

Mike loved his family and his grandsons were his pride and joy, loved hunting, fishing, and just being in his deer stand and love hanging out with his buddies. Nike had a funny quick wit that he shared with so many. He was a devout maocan fan! He loved farming and John Deere tractors!

Visitation will be held 12:00 p.m. to 1 p.m., Wednesday, May 15, 2019 at Garner Funeral Home. Funeral service will be held 1:00 p.m., Wednesday, May 15, 2019, at Garner Funeral Home with Pastor Gary Harris officiating. Graveside service will follow at Pinelawn Memorial Park.

Garner Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.

GRIFTON - Michael "Mike" Joseph Tilghman, 62, of Grifton passed away suddenly Saturday, May 11, 2019. Mike was born in Kinston, NC on July 11, 1956 to parents, John David Tilghman, Sr. and Jean Harris Lewis. He was raised and lived all his life in Hugo community of Lenoir county.Preceded in death by both parents and his sister, Hazel Marie Tilghman Whitfield.Survived by the love of his life, wife, Frances Humphrey Tilghman of the home; daughter, Laura Leigh Tilghman; son, Michael " Mikey" Edmund Tilghman (April Martin Tilghman) of Loganville, GA; grandchildren, Sebastian Brian Tilghman, Leland Carter Tilghman, Emmett Grey Tilghman, who were the apples of his eye. His baby girl, "Cloe" who he loved dearly and loved riding golf cart. Sisters, Juanita Moore (Vernon Moore), Gwyne Jarman (Danny Jarman), brothers, John David Tilghman, Jr. (Susie Tilghman), Ronnie Tilghman (Pandora Tilghman).Mike loved his family and his grandsons were his pride and joy, loved hunting, fishing, and just being in his deer stand and love hanging out with his buddies. Nike had a funny quick wit that he shared with so many. He was a devout maocan fan! He loved farming and John Deere tractors!Visitation will be held 12:00 p.m. to 1 p.m., Wednesday, May 15, 2019 at Garner Funeral Home. Funeral service will be held 1:00 p.m., Wednesday, May 15, 2019, at Garner Funeral Home with Pastor Gary Harris officiating. Graveside service will follow at Pinelawn Memorial Park.Garner Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.

