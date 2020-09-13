1/1
Michael Loftin Jackson
1951 - 2020
{ "" }
Michael Loftin Jackson
Michael Loftin Jackson, born February 20, 1951 joined his mother Sarah Hoak, beloved grandparents Edward and Verdie Mae Quinn and grandson Jackson Elijah Parker in his heavenly home on September 7, 2020 after a long battle.
He leaves to mourn his wife and love of his life for 50 years, Janet Delores Jackson as well as their three daughters Sarah Michelle Parker (Reginald), Alicia Jackson (Michael), and Erin Walden (Marquise). For 29 years he has been affectionately known as "Poppy" by his 4 grandchildren, Janet, Savannah, Tyler, and Avram, 6 great grandchildren, Breslyn, Elaina, Connor, Whitley, Jeffrey (JJ), and Roman and his favorite of all, his grand-dog Mahala who loved and protected him every day.
He is loved deeply by his family as we know he loved all of us so deeply.
The family will not be receiving visitors at this time. Services will be held privately with immediate family.

Published in Free Press on Sep. 13, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

September 12, 2020
I am so sorry for your loss, Janet and children. Knew Mike, and his grandparents, Janet and her family for over 50 years. May you have comfort with all the wonderful and amazing memories that you have made throughout your journey as friends, husband and wife, parents and grandparents. You have been blessed with a wonderful and loving family and a love that has lasted for over a half a century. God bless.
Shirley Koonce Belk
Friend
