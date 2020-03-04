STANTONSBURG - Michael Ray Surcy, 47, of Stantonsburg passed away Sunday, March 1, 2020. He was preceded in death by his grandfather, Robert Julius Hinson; nephew Jeffery Alan Hinson and step-father, J.C. Reynolds. He is survived by his mother, Betty Hinson Reynolds; wife, Leigh Daughety Surcy; grandmother, Peggy Hinson; mother and father-in-law, J. Mac and Deborah Daughety; brother, Steven Ray Surcy and wife Sabrina; uncle, Rod Hinson and wife Donna and numerous nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held from 6:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. Friday, March 6, 2020 at Howard-Carter Funeral Home. A graveside service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, March 7, 2020 at Pinelawn Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Multiple Sclerosis Society, 375 King's Highway, Cherry Hill, NJ 08034, St. Judes Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or Lenoir County SPCA, 2455 Rouse Rd. Ext, Kinston, NC 28504. Online condolences may be sent to howardandcarter.com Howard-Carter Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in Free Press on Mar. 4, 2020