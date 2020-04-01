KINSTON - Mickey Austin Pace, 44, born on May 3, 1975, passed away at home with his loving family on March 29, 2020. He is survived by his loving mother, Debi Risher, and loving father, David Risher; his uncles, Jud (Paula) Dutton and Jeff Venters; his aunts, Pam (Jimmy) Parker, Starla (Glenn) Cook; his sisters, Lynná Richardson and Kindal (Gary) Roach; nieces and nephews, Logan (Madison) Hardee, Tyler Risher (Chloe King), Breya (Jesse) Self, MiahLeigh Pearson and Gracie Pearson; his children, son Devon Pace; daughter Kaylee Pace and grandson, Luke Pace. He was preceded in death by his brother-in-law, Chad Richardson; and his grandmother and grandfather, Ruby and Jud Dutton. A memorial service will be held in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina at a later date. Online condolences may be sent to garnerfuneralhome.com Garner Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in Free Press on Apr. 1, 2020