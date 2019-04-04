BEULAVILLE - Mickey Shawn Sholar, 51, died Monday, April 1, 2019, at his home. A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, April 6 at Serenity Funeral Home. Burial will follow at the Sholar Family Cemetery in Beulaville. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service Saturday at the funeral home. Survivors include his wife, Carrie Beth Sholar of Beulaville. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Duplin County Animal Shelter, 117 Middleton Cemetery Lane, Kenansville, NC 28349 or Community Home Care & Hospice, 109 W Main St., Suite A, Clinton, NC 28398. Arrangements are by Serenity Funeral Home, Beulaville.
Serenity Funeral Home Inc
1100 South Nc 41 & 111
Beulaville, NC 28518
(910) 298-0200
Published in Free Press on Apr. 4, 2019