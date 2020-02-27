NEW BERN - Milan "Beck" Breck Jarman, 80, of New Bern, North Carolina passed away on Sunday, February 23, 2020, at Crystal Coast Hospice House in Newport, North Carolina. He chose to make an anatomical donation to The Brody School of Medicine in Greenville, North Carolina for medical research. He attended Jasper High School and was very active in the Craven County Band. His love for music continued throughout his life. After high school, he proudly served four years in the U.S. Navy. He is survived by his loving wife of 50 years, Frances Jarman; son Milan Jarman II; stepsons, Robert Tilghman Jr. (Sharon), John Tilghman (Mindy); grandchildren, Johnson, Soren, Jacob, Alexa and McKenna. He was preceded in death by his parents, Oscar and Rosa Jarman; four brothers, J.C., Bud, Charlie and Bill. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, February 29, 2020 at 2 PM, with a visitation one hour prior at Clarks United Methodist Church, 106 Clarks Road, New Bern, North Carolina. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Clarks United Methodist Church Building Fund. Arrangements are by Cotten Funeral Home and Crematory.
Published in Free Press from Feb. 27 to Feb. 28, 2020