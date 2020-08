Mildred Dixon, 82, of 201 Pierce Road, died Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020 at Vidant Medical Center in Greenville.

Service will be held 3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020 from the Robert Swinson, Jr. Memorial Chapel. Burial to follow in Hickory Grove Cemetery. Visitation will be held Friday, Aug. 28, 2020 from 4 to 6 p.m. from the chapel.

Arrangements are by R. Swinson Funeral Service.





