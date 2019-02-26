TRENTON - Mildred Eubanks Haskins, 93, of Trenton, passed away on Sunday, February 24, 2019, at Kitty Askins Hospice Center. She was preceded in death by her husband, William Edward Haskins; sister Frances Eubanks Koonce; brothers, Gordan Eubanks, William E. Eubanks and Furney M. Eubanks. She was a member of Chinquapin Chapel Baptist Church. Survivors include her daughter Faye Haskins Carlson of Trenton and numerous nieces and nephews. Funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, February 27, 2019 at Howard-Carter Funeral Home with Pastors Ruffin Hill, Eddie Griffin and Danny French officiating. Burial will follow at Pinelawn Memorial Park. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Chinquapin Chapel Baptist Church at 1561 Chinquapin Chapel Road, Trenton, NC 28585. Online condolences may be sent to howardandcarter.com Howard-Carter Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be sent to howardandcarter.com
