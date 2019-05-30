Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mildred Graves Howell. View Sign Service Information Taylor-Tyson Funeral Service 117 Northwest 3rd Street Snow Hill , NC 28580 (252)-747-3675 Celebration of Life 7:00 PM Taylor-Tyson Funeral Service 117 Northwest 3rd Street Snow Hill , NC 28580 View Map Committal 10:00 AM Snow Hill Cemetery Send Flowers Obituary

KINSTON - Mrs. Mildred Graves Howell, lovingly known as Shorty, age 89, passed away Tuesday evening, May 28, 2019, at her residence surrounded by her loving family. A native of Greene County, she was born September 15, 1929, to William Herbert and Pattie Mae Eason Graves. She was a graduate of Maury High School and had retired from Caswell Center in Kinston. Mrs. Howell was an active member of Tanglewood Church of God until declining health limited her attendance and involvement. While a lady of petite statute and gracious manner, she possessed a calm strength and strong fortitude of love and example for her family. Mrs. Howell was preceded in death by her husband, Wilbur Howell; and nine siblings that included, Lena Mae Mooring, Anita Fleming Arrington, Helen Gaydek, Beadie Dolly, Ruth Cox, Mary Taylor, Lucille Bullard, Curtis Roy Graves and William F. Graves. Left to cherish her memory are her children, Pat H. Neill and David Lee Howell, both of Kinston; grandchildren, Joshua Howell and wife, Victoria, and Alex Howell both of Virginia Beach, VA, and Kacey Neill of Kinston; a great-granddaughter, Brynley Howell; her last surviving sibling, Janice Graves Lamm and husband, Jimmy of Wilson; and a very loving son-in-law, Scott Neill of Kinston. The family would like to extend their heartfelt appreciation to Phesther Moore and Gwen Wilkes for all the love and care they rendered and showered upon Mrs. Howell. Without their assistance it would have been an impossible challenge to grant Mrs. Howell's wish of being able to stay in her home as her health declined. Also, a sincere thanks to 3HC for their support and wonderful service as well. A service to remember and celebrate her life will be held 7 PM Thursday, May 30th, at the chapel of Taylor-Tyson Funeral Service with Pastor Allen Stocks officiating. Committal services will follow at 10 AM Friday, May 31st, at the Snow Hill Cemetery. The family will receive friends following the service and other times at the Howell residence in Kinston. Arrangements are by Taylor-Tyson Funeral Service.

