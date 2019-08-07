ALBERTSON - Mildred Pauline Alcock Harper quietly slipped from this life on Sunday, August 4, 2019, at her home in Albertson, NC, surrounded by family members. She was born March 20, 1932 to Connie Ray Alcock and Ellen Rouse. She was preceded in death by her parents, her eternal sweetheart, Milo Warren Harper; two brothers, Ray Nelson and Steve Alcock; two sons-in-law, Jesse Wethington (Patti) and Leamon Carlyle (Wendy); and grandson, Dylan Isaac Hallenberger. She leaves behind her sister, Melba Ingles; 10 loving and devoted children, Jerry (Schuyler), Donald (Tandra), Vickie (Bruce Maslin II), Patti, Pennie (Daniel Smith), Barry (Cindi), Wendy, Valerie (Craig Wright II), Kirby (Lisa), and Gena (Michael Hallenberger II). She will be missed and fondly remembered by her 38 grandchildren, 46 great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews. Services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, August 6, 2019, at the Albertson Ward of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints with the visitation prior to the service at 10 a.m. Online condolences may be sent to www.pinkhillfuneralhome.com Arrangements are by Pink Hill Funeral Home.
Published in Free Press on Aug. 7, 2019