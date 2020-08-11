Mildred Vick "Foxy" Wilkinson, 66, of Raleigh and North Topsail Beach, NC crossed the Rainbow Bridge on Saturday, August 1st at Topsail Island to answer The Lord's call. In the end it was her sweet heart, a gift to so many, that lifted her to Heaven.Born November 7, 1953 in Kinston, NC to George Elliott and Betsy Patterson Vick. Mildred is survived by her husband William Andrew Wilkinson III "Andy". Her children Audrey Wilkinson Loder (Brad), Courtney Wilkinson Kane (Jonathan), and William Andrew Wilkinson IV "Drew" (Sarah). Her grandchildren Emerson (8) and Miles (6) Loder, Bowen (4) and Collier (1) Kane. Mildred was the fifth of six siblings and is survived by her brother Gilbert Vick (Laura) of Durham, NC. Sisters Betsy Vick Leder (Charles) of Miami, FL. and Laura Vick Dillard of Raleigh, NC. Brothers George "Bud" Vick (Anne) and Simon Vick (Gretchen) of Kinston NC.She is survived by Mother-in-law Martha Wilkinson and Sister-in-law Judy Brock of Raleigh, NC.She was predeceased by Father-in-law William Andrew Wilkinson Jr. and Kenan Brock of Raleigh, NC. She is survived by 16 nieces and nephews, many cousins and extended family.Mildred was born in Kinston, NC, a place that shaped who she was as a person. She graduated from Kinston High School in 1971 before moving to Raleigh for her college education. First, it was Peace College where she received an Associate in Arts Degree in 1973 before she continued on to NC State University where she met her life partner, Andy. She graduated in 1975 with a Bachelors of Science Degree in Parks and Recreation. Go Pack!Andy and Mildred lived in Raleigh until they built their family home in the woods of Wake Forest.Upon moving to Wake Forest in 1980 Mildred found St. John's Episcopal Church. Throughout her 40 year tenure with the Church Mildred served as Sunday school teacher, coordinator, vestry member, Jr Warden, Chairman, Long Range Building and Grounds Committee, among many other roles.Mildred was also very involved in the community and her children's schools. She was a member of Wake Forest Junior Woman's Club (1981-1986) and it's president (1984). She was active in the PTA starting in 1985. She served as Committee Chair(1986,1987), parent volunteer, fundraiser, and teacher appreciation. She was President of the Wake Forest Elementary PTA (1988-1990) and President of the Wake Forest-Rolesville Middle School PTA (1994-1996).Mildred was a dedicated mother and spent the majority of her time raising her three children. When she got back into work she found her ideal role in Human Resources for Wilkinson Supply. While Andy was the brains of the operations, Mildred was the heart and soul. She continued to be a mother figure to the employees and a confidant to all.Mildred lived her life for adventure and love. Her favorite times were spent down at Topsail with her family. She would photograph wildlife and birds, she would fish, body surf, garden, paint, and drink a little wine. Most of all she would spoil her grandkids and provide unfiltered commentary and rolling laughter.Mildred's personality was unlike any other. She had such a long reach and impacted so many around her. She was an incredibly strong and positive person with a heart of gold. Mildred never met a stranger. She was a friend to all and so many people leaned on her for support and encouragement. She was authentic. She could connect on such a personal level instantly. While she was able to be a sound voice, she never took herself too seriously. She would laugh at herself and the crazy world around her.Heaven just got a lot more fun!Donations can be made to: The Episcopal Farm Worker MinistryKaren Beasley Sea Turtle Rescue & Rehabilitation CenterA Private service will be held at St. John's Episcopal Church.A service of Bright Funeral Home, Wake Forest, NC. 919-556-5811