DEEP RUN - Millard Berkley Smith, 78, of Deep Run passed away Friday, April 20, 2019 at Vidant Medical Center in Greenville. He was preceded in death by his parents, William "Bud" and Annie Belle Smith; son Kevin Lane Smith and brother. WC Smith. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and friend. He was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, Woodington Ward. He is survived by his wife, Linda Ann Freeman Smith; son Nelson Smith and wife Lisa; grandchildren, Ashley Smith Sutton of Deep Run, Harley Gracen Smith of Fort Worth Texas, great-grandchildren, Aubree Alexa Batchelor and Evan Berkley Sutton (on the way); brother Shelton Smith and wife Eve, of Charlotte, Linda Futrell and husband Tommy, of Angier and faithful friend Patti cakes. The funeral service was held at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, Woodington Ward on Monday, April 22, 2019 at 6:00 pm with visitation to follow with Pastor Dave Fishman and Brother Durham Lee officiating. Graveside service will be held Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at 11:00 am at Smith Family Cemetery, Deep Run, behind the family's home.
Published in Free Press on Apr. 23, 2019