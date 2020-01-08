DEEP RUN - Milton Stanley of Deep Run was born on April 23, 1927, to Nathan Alexander Stanley and Willie Brown. He was one of eleven children with six sisters and four brothers. He was married for 60 years to his eternal companion Hilda Grace Howard. Milton and Grace had two children, a son, Donald Milton Stanley with wife Sandra Rich Stanley and a daughter, Marsha Smith with husband Glennie Smith. He also had a stepson, Robert Allen Cox. Between their children, Milton was blessed with seven grandchildren, fourteen great-grandchildren, and eleven great-great-grandchildren. Milton was a World War II Army and Air Force Vet where he served overseas on a peace-keeping mission. After returning home from his time in the service, he worked for forty-one years as a milkman for Carolina Dairies. Milton was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Woodington Ward where he attended the majority of his life. Visitation will be held from 6:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. on Wednesday, January 8, 2020, at Pink Hill Funeral Home. The funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, January 9, 2020 at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Woodington Ward with burial following at the Brown Family Cemetery in Deep Run. The family will receive friends at other times at the home of his granddaughter, Wendy Piro. Online condolences may be sent to www.pinkhillfuneralhome.com. Arrangements are by Pink Hill Funeral Home.
Published in Free Press on Jan. 8, 2020